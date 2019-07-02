February 21, 1940 — June 29, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Audrey Jane (Prevost) Steenken, 79, formerly of Glens Falls, went to be with her husband, brother, parents and fur babies, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Feb. 21, 1940 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Sarah J. (Drake) Prevost.
On April 17, 1960, she married Edward Reid Steenken at St. Alphonsus Church in Glens Falls. They were married for 29 years before he passed away in 1989.
After she received her high school diploma, Audrey continued her education, focusing on special education. After raising her children and the neighborhood kids, she went back to work. Audrey was proud to have been a special education teaching assistant at BOCES for several years.
Audrey and her family were active communicants of St. Alphonsus Church, where her children attended school and also where they were married.
She loved bingo and bowling years ago in a league. Audrey also looked forward to Stewart’s chocolate milkshakes, 5th Avenue candy bars and iced cold Pepsi. She enjoyed playing backgammon and cards with her children and grandchildren. Audrey was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She was also fascinated by Bengal Tigers and accumulated a beautiful collection of them. Audrey loved eating Pizza Hut or KFC.
She was outspoken and went right to the point with her honest opinion. Audrey will be remembered for her keen sense of humor. After her retirement, she was very private, spending time with her children and grandchildren, until she became a resident of Slate Valley. There, she blossomed and enjoyed the other residents and the staff. She found purpose there, becoming an advocate for the residents.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Gary Prevost.
Audrey is survived by her four children, Sandra Lebrun and her husband, David Sr. of Fort Edward, Gary Stenken and his wife, Jennifer of Glens Falls, Scott “Squirrel” Steenken and his partner, Linda Gould of Malta and Kathleen “Teddy Bear” Hockenberry and her husband, Edward III of Kingsbury; her grandchildren, Theresa “TC” Stewart and her husband, Charlie, Sarah Hoban and her husband, Michael, David Lebrun Jr. and his fiancée, Autumn Marsh, Zachary King, Brianna Stenken, twins, Dylan Steenken and Marissa Steenken, Alexzandra Hockenberry, triplets, Edward Hockenberry IV, Sidney Hockenberry and Hunter Hockenberry; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Brenda Scaia; her brother, Leonard Prevost; her sister-in-law, Donna Prevost; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Audrey’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in the town of Queensbury, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, Edward.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Audrey’s memory may be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804; or the Glens Falls Youth Center, 60 Montcalm St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
