CLINTON — Audrey Fagan Cote, 95, of Clinton, passed away at the Presbyterian Home for CNY on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Audrey was born the third child of James and Nancy W. Fagan in Indian Lake.
She graduated from Indian Lake Central School, and then from Albany Business College.
Audrey married Joseph A. Cote and lived in Dayton, Ohio for several years before moving to Clinton. Audrey was employed with Rome Cable and for Aetna Insurance Company. The couple were very active with St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clinton. They were both generous supporters of family members, especially with college needs and their home while attending graduate programs.
After her retirement, they traveled extensively with Lions Club International to Venezuela, Bermuda, California and Ireland. Audrey was very proud of her Irish Heritage. In later years, they spent winters in New Mexico and Arizona in their campers.
Audrey is survived by her sister, Nancy A. Roblee; her brother-in-law, James Gereau; her sister-in-law, Polly Fagan; her niece Rebecca Gereau- Pelchar; her nephews, James & Sterling Goodspeed, Timothy and Patrick Fagan and James, William, Michael and Daniel Gereau. She is predeceased in 2008 by her husband of 62 years, Joe Cote. Besides her parents, she is also predeceased by her twin siblings, James Fagan Jr. (Catherine), Jane Fagan Goodspeed (Sterling) and her younger brother, F. Thomas Fagan.
Mrs. Cote’s funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Clinton. A spring interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Clinton. Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Clinton. Online memorial and guestbook at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Many thanks to her neighbors, Gay Wood and family, Anna Madore and family and Ed and Shirley Hwas for their help and support throughout the years.
