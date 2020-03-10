Aug. 21, 1924 – March 5, 2020

CLINTON — Audrey Fagan Cote, 95, of Clinton, passed away at the Presbyterian Home for CNY on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Audrey was born the third child of James and Nancy W. Fagan in Indian Lake.

She graduated from Indian Lake Central School, and then from Albany Business College.

Audrey married Joseph A. Cote and lived in Dayton, Ohio for several years before moving to Clinton. Audrey was employed with Rome Cable and for Aetna Insurance Company. The couple were very active with St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clinton. They were both generous supporters of family members, especially with college needs and their home while attending graduate programs.

After her retirement, they traveled extensively with Lions Club International to Venezuela, Bermuda, California and Ireland. Audrey was very proud of her Irish Heritage. In later years, they spent winters in New Mexico and Arizona in their campers.