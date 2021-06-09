Dec. 8, 1934—June 7, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Audrey E. (Finch) Hanley, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Washington Center.

Born December 8, 1934 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Marion (Kilmer) Finch.

In April of 1956, Audrey married Joseph Hanley, and together they raised their family until his passing in 1990.

Audrey was employed for 27 years as a Nurses’ Aide at the Glens Falls Hospital Snuggery, where she helped bring countless babies into the world, including all of her grandchildren.

She enjoyed camping and loved to go shopping. Audrey also enjoyed singing. She traveled extensively across Europe, including Germany, France, Ireland and Scotland. Most of all, Audrey loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Audrey is predeceased by her daughter Jill Brock, her brothers; Lionel Finch, Stanely Finch, and Orrin Booth, and her sisters; Wanda Hamell and Beverly Williams.