Dec. 13, 1935—July 26, 2023

INDIAN LAKE — Audrey E. Clawson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the age of 87, with her loving family by her side. Audrey was born on December 13, 1935 to Thomas and Eva (Scott) Davidson.

Audrey attended Suffern High School and worked as an EKG Technician at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY as well as the Colonel’s Deli in Mt. Ivy for many years.

Audrey raised three children on her own and was the best babysitter for her grandchildren as well as her great-grandchildren.

Audrey loved working on crossword puzzles and word search books. She was an avid sewer and loved doing crafts, however, her greatest love was her family.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Davidson, her sisters: Roberta McNamara and Evelyn Haubner.

Audrey is survived by her loving children: Richard (Virginia) Clawson, Diane (Philip) Klipp, Timothy (Julie) Clawson all of Indian Lake; her grandchildren: Richard (Dianna) Clawson, Rebecca (Emett) Hall, Charity (Greg) Beecher, Brandon (Tori) Clawson; her great-grandchildren: Kenneth (Chey) Clawson, Lucas, Jared, Abagail, Christopher, Bella, McKenzy and Levi; her great-great-grandson, Kenneth, Jr.. She is also survived by her brother, William (Ellen) Davidson of Palm Bay, FL. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, her good friend, Janet Clawson and her “special granddaughter,” Kristina Kasuba.

Although Audrey suffered from Alzheimer’s and didn’t always remember our names — She always knew we belonged to her!

The family would like to thank the Elderwood staff for loving and taking care of our feisty mom.

There will be no services as per Audrey’s wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

