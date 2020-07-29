Oct. 11, 1953 — July 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Audrey Becker, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls. Audrey was born on October 11, 1953, to the late Audrey Klum Becker and Charles Becker. She was a cherished member of the CWI residential family, having resided in many of their homes, including the Knapp Hill IRA in Chestertown, and most recently at the Ryan Avenue IRA. Audrey made many friends over the years and was especially close to her housemates Helen, Joan, Tonya, and Don.

Audrey had an infectious smile that she made you work for. It was her way of getting extra one on one attention. She would look away when you spoke to her, and if you persevered, she would reward your efforts with a bright smile. Audrey loved to hold her dolls, stuffed animals, and anything soft. She was fashionable and always loved to look her best. Audrey loved to get out and about and she also had a love for animals.