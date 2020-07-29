Audrey Becker
Oct. 11, 1953 — July 25, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Audrey Becker, 66, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Pines in Glens Falls. Audrey was born on October 11, 1953, to the late Audrey Klum Becker and Charles Becker. She was a cherished member of the CWI residential family, having resided in many of their homes, including the Knapp Hill IRA in Chestertown, and most recently at the Ryan Avenue IRA. Audrey made many friends over the years and was especially close to her housemates Helen, Joan, Tonya, and Don.

Audrey had an infectious smile that she made you work for. It was her way of getting extra one on one attention. She would look away when you spoke to her, and if you persevered, she would reward your efforts with a bright smile. Audrey loved to hold her dolls, stuffed animals, and anything soft. She was fashionable and always loved to look her best. Audrey loved to get out and about and she also had a love for animals.

Audrey will be missed by her housemates, day services staff, and residential staff who cherished her deeply. She will also be greatly missed by her friends Ethan Therrien of Maine and Megan Rabbitt Tucker of Queensbury. A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury. Per COVID, masks will be required. A memorial service will take place at the Ryan Ave. IRA in her honor. This date is to be determined.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.

A heartfelt thank you to all of the staff and team members who have supported Audrey through her life.

