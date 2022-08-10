May 23, 1987—July 31, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Ashley Christine Wood of Queensbury, NY, born on May 23, 1987, sadly passed away on July 31, 2022.

Ashley is predeceased by her paternal grandparents Donald and Nancy Wood, maternal grandmother Meredith Thatcher, maternal aunt Sharon Thatcher and mother Darlene Thatcher. She is survived by her daughter Deja Kylae Brown; her father Daniel Wood; his wife Debra Wood; and her children; her uncle Don Wood; and his children; step-father Burt Durkee; brother Daniel Wood; and his children. Ashley had many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Ashley was energetic and lively with a laugh that could fill the room with joy. She was strong and always fought for what she believed in. Ashley was small but mighty, enjoyed music and being outdoors.

Services will be private among immediate family. Donations can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondack at www.bbbssadk.org.