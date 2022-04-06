MIDDLESEX, VT — Ashleigh M. Gursky, 24, of Middlesex, VT, died unexpectedly March 24, 2022 at her home in Middlesex. Born Aug. 19, 1997 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of Kelly Carroll and Eric Gursky. She lived the first couple of years in NY state before moving to VT, where she lived for most of the rest of her life. Ashleigh had a profound love of animals, especially her cats. She had many other pets over her lifetime as well as a collection of stuffed animals from vending machines. She also had a collection of Spongebob Dvds, Patrick being her favorite character. She had been employed as a housekeeper but recently had acquired a love for buying items in thrift shops and reselling them on Ebay. She was loved by everyone, family and friends alike.