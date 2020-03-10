April 13, 1954 — March 7, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Arvin W. Jabot Sr., 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a short illness, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 13, 1954 in Granville, he was the son of the late Ilene E. Roberts.

After attending Hudson Falls High School, Arvin enlisted in the U.S. Marines.

On Sept. 1, 2000, he married the love of his life, Regina Alway at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.

Throughout his life, Arvin was mostly a self-employed mechanic. He loved tinkering with hot rods, old cars and classic American muscle cars. When he was not working on cars, Arvin started A and J Clean Outs at his home. He loved this because it gave him the opportunity to dig out and discover antique gems.

Arvin was a simple and selfless man who loved his children and worshipped his wife. He was a strong man who was always willing to help anyone in need.