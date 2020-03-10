April 13, 1954 — March 7, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Arvin W. Jabot Sr., 65, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after a short illness, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on April 13, 1954 in Granville, he was the son of the late Ilene E. Roberts.
After attending Hudson Falls High School, Arvin enlisted in the U.S. Marines.
On Sept. 1, 2000, he married the love of his life, Regina Alway at Crandall Park in Glens Falls.
Throughout his life, Arvin was mostly a self-employed mechanic. He loved tinkering with hot rods, old cars and classic American muscle cars. When he was not working on cars, Arvin started A and J Clean Outs at his home. He loved this because it gave him the opportunity to dig out and discover antique gems.
Arvin was a simple and selfless man who loved his children and worshipped his wife. He was a strong man who was always willing to help anyone in need.
Arvin and his wife spent many weekends antiquing and going to garage sales to find hidden treasures. As one might imagine, his favorite shows on TV were “American Pickers”, “Storage Wars”, “Gas Monkey Garage” and “Counting Cars”. He was always out and about, talking to everyone he met. Arvin was well-known and in the past was considered Mayor of West Glens Falls.
Besides his mother, he was predeceased by his son, Andrew Jabot, and his dog, Willow.
Those who will miss his smiling face include, his love of 30 years, Regina Jabot of Hudson Falls; his children, Arvin “Pork” Jabot, Jr., Heather Jabot, Amy Jabot and Aaron Wade Jabot, all of Hudson Falls; his stepson, Norman “Goose” Himes of Hudson Falls; several loving grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his brother, Raymond Adams and his wife, Patricia, of Florida.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday, March 13, following the calling hours at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Wagner, pastor of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, officiating.
Following the service, everyone is welcome to Arvin and Regina’s home at 44 county Route 41 in Hudson Falls.
Graveside services will be in the spring at Lynwood Cemetery in Hadley.
The family sends a special thank you to the nurses at the Glens Falls Hospital Infusion Center for the wonderful care and compassion given to Arvin and his family.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
