Dec. 10, 1918 — May 2, 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC — Arvilla Mae Fuchs Stumvoll, 101, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at The Stanton Nursing & Rehabilitation Centre in Queensbury. Born December 10, 1918, in Becker, Minnesota, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Myrtle Bailey Fuchs and widow of Louis Cox Stumvoll.
Mrs. Stumvoll was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina and a retired cosmetologist.
Survivors include her children: Bruce Stumvoll of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Randall Stumvoll (Joan) of Queensbury, Judy Stumvoll of Amherst, and Nancy Stumvoll of Garland, Texas; grandchildren: Sean Stumvoll and Lyndi Cummings; great-grandchildren: Parker Cummings and Myka Cummings; and best friend, Virginia Cecil. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one brother and two sisters.
A private cryptside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Complex, by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit. The family is at the home of Arvilla Stumvoll in Spartanburg.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Arrangements are under Floyd’s North Church Street Chapel 235 N Church St Spartanburg, SC 29306.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.