Jan. 2, 1954—Dec. 7, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — Arthur V. Moffitt, 69, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, with his loving wife, stepson and stepdaughter-in-law by his side.

Born Jan. 2, 1954, in Ticonderoga, he was the son of the late Vincent and Elsie Moffitt. Art graduated from Warrensburg Jr./Sr. High School. After graduating, he continued working for Sweet’s Saw Mill for several years. He then worked for Marco Polo’s making pizzas for over 20 years, after which he retired. An enjoyment in his life was playing cards, pinochle being a favorite of his. He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan. He never missed watching a game.

Art was a hard working family man, he loved nothing more than being with his wife and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed dearly.

In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his infant son, Derek; his brother, Jeff; his sisters: Yvonne and Myra.

He’s survived by the love of his life, his wife, Cindy (Alger) Moffitt; his son, Chadwick; his stepchildren: Josh Tryon and his wife, Terri; Kenneth Miller; and Sadie Mae Olden and her husband, Derrick; his sisters: Cathy, Tammy, Linda, Barbara; his brothers Leon, Gary, Bucky, and Sam; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and several close friends he held dear to his heart.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Art’s memory can be made to North Country Ministry, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885.

Friends may call on Art’s family from 1 p.m.–3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.