Jan. 8, 1957—Aug. 8, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with deep regret and broken hearts to announce that on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, that Arthur T. White, aka “Lizard,” “Rusty,” passed away suddenly.

Born on Jan. 8, 1957, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Donald and Doris (Baker) White.

Arthur was a graduate from South Glens Falls Central School District and recently retired in 2020 from Finch Pyrun.

Those who knew “Lizard” knew him as a fun-loving, occasionally loud individual with a big personality. He spoke often of his days gone by helping to organize the old Ying Yang weekends, his days playing bar softball and volleyball, the stories he told were always “interesting” and memorable.

Lizard was a lifelong football fan of the New York Jets and avid reader of books. He loved his Oyster Pie at the holidays, enjoyed his annual trip to Spencer Gifts for his Christmas shopping for family and friends. But most of “Lizard’s” best times were spent with his friends at Humbuggs in South Glens Falls. He was known as “Mister PBR” where he spent many hours at his spot at the bar for his PBR’s and Quick Draw.

In addition to his parents, Arthur was predeceased by his nephew, Billy Elder and his great-niece, Jessica Gazdik.

Left to cherish his memory include his sister, Darlene Ball and her husband, Perry; his brother, Paul White; and his sister, Donna Elder and her husband, William; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be missed equally as much by his dearest and closest friend, Ang Davis.

Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Service will be immediately after calling hours.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A Celebration of Lizard’s Life will be continued at Humbuggs following to toast a life well lived.

Donations in Lizard’s memory can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 state Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.