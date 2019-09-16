Jan. 21, 1935 — Sept. 12, 2019
EL PASO, TEXAS/WARRENSBURG — Arthur Steven Wadsworth Sr. Sergeant First Class. U.S. Army Retired, age 84, of El Paso, Texas and formerly of Warrensburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 in El Paso, Texas at the Center for Compassionate Care.
Born Jan. 21, 1935 in Warrensburg, he was the eldest son of the late Stephen Leroy Wadsworth and the late Lulu Bessie Morehouse.
Some of the schools he attended were the old Odd Fellows Hall on Main Street, the Stone School on School Street, now known as Stewart Farrar Street, the new school on James Street, followed by a school in Thurman which was a one room school where he met his future wife, Ruth Glenda Rounds. His last school was at the Johnsburg Central School in North Creek. He received his high school GED while stationed at Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah in 1958 while serving in the U.S. Army.
After leaving school in January of 1951, he moved to Farnhams, Massachusetts to live with his father. While there, he joined the U.S. Army March 3, 1952 taking his basic training at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He was honorably discharged March 2, 1955 from Camp Kilmer, New Jersey. He then re-enlisted in the army Aug. 15, 1957 retiring at Ft. Bliss Sept. 1, 1974 after 22 years of service. While at Ft. Bliss, he taught the Military Assistance Program, which was for foreign military, and also Advanced Individual Training for the Hawk Missile Systems for many years.
He had served in England, Germany, Korea, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah, and Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.
While serving in Germany, Arthur traveled throughout Europe including Switzerland, Belgium, Holland, and Luxembourg. While stationed in England, Scotland was visited.
Some commendations received while in the army were the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Good Conduct Medal with four knots, Korean Defense Service Medal, Cold War Certificate, Certificate of Service of the Armed Forces from the President of the United States, Certificate of Retirement from the Adjutant General, Several Letters of Commendation, several Superior Instructor awards, Certificate of Graduation from the Seventh United States Army Noncommissioned Officers Academy, and the Expert Marksmanship in rifle, pistol, AA Artillery, and Basic Missile maneuvering.
Arthur was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War era’s.
Art married Ruth Glenda Rounds on April 5, 1975 in Queensbury at the Church of Christ on Aviation Road.
After retirement from the army, Art graduated from Adirondack Community College in Queensbury receiving a Certificate in Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and his Associate Degree in Architecture, May of 1975. He then transferred to the State University of New York at Albany where he received his Bachelors Degree in Political Science, January 1979, and one semester later, his Bachelors Degree in Liberal Arts March 1980.
Art was a substitute teacher in the El Paso Independent School District for five years during the mid 1980’s; was a 13-year volunteer for the American Red Cross at William Beaumont Army Medical Center in the Cardiology Clinic and Cardiac Rehabilitation Center, and was chosen the Volunteer of the Year for Red Cross, and served as the Red Cross Youth Volunteer Coordinator on four different occasions
His memberships include Sons of the American Revolution, Saratoga Battle Chapter; life member of Disabled American Veterans; life member of National Rifle Association; member of American Legion Post No. 87 of El Paso, Texas; member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 8819 of El Paso, Texas, and served as the representative for Warren County on the U.S. Army Retiree Counsel at Fort Drum, New York in 1979.
Some of his enjoyments included traveling. In 1992, Art, Ruth, and son, Benjaman traveled to Germany visiting most of the posts where Art had been stationed. They then traveled to what was once East Germany, on to Austria, Italy, France, Switzerland, Holland, Belgium, Luxembourg, and over to England. Art and Ruth visited England, Scotland, and Whales again in 1997. They have also traveled to Ireland on several occasions. Here in the U.S., Art traveled through or visited all 50 states.
Besides his parents, Art was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jane Wadsworth, who passed on at age six months in March 1952; his first wife, Rita Mildred Pickens who passed on March 1966; his daughter, Cynthia Jayne Wadsworth Carey Vickers; his sister, Christine May (Wadsworth) Dunkley who passed on February 2004; his brother, William “Bill” Wadsworth; one step grandson, Caleb Baker; and several uncles, aunts, and dear friends.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Ruth Wadsworth of El Paso, Texas; sons, Arthur “Woody” S. Wadsworth Jr. of Michigan, Timothy Alden Wadsworth of Hillsboro, Delaware, James Monroe Wadsworth and his wife, Irma, of Arkansas, and Benjaman Arthur Wadsworth and his wife, Julie, of El Paso, Texas; brothers, Milford David Baker Jr., George Baker, David Baker, and Michael Baker; a sister, Millicent Steele; grandchildren Ryan Arthur Wadsworth, Rochelle Atlantis (Wadsworth), Robin Ashley (Wadsworth) Gage, Thomas Joseph Carey, Jennifer Carey, Victoria (Wadsworth) Stone, Rita Olivia Wadsworth, Jamie Monroe Wadsworth, Drake Connor Wadsworth, Ashley Elizabeth Wadsworth and Christian Alexander Wadsworth; two great-grandsons of Millsboro, Delaware, Zachary Wadsworth; great-granddaughter Ashley Gage; a step-son, Maynard D. Baker Jr.; step-daughters, Glenda Duell, Starr Baker Mowery, and Amber Grace; step- grandchildren, Jarrod York, Carrie York, Luke Duell, Karl Duell, Jordan Grace, Haley Grace, Tommi Lee Grace, Quinn Grace, Cassia Rafferty, Kyland Rafferty, Teagan Rafferty, Erinnae Baker, Titus Baker, Alethia Baker, and Karissa Baker; and three step-great-grandchildren, Michael, Sidney, and Rachel York.
