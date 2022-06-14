Dec. 18, 1943—June 12, 2022

SCHUYLERVILLE — Arthur R. Sutliff, 78, a resident of Burgoyne Road in Schuylerville, passed away at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

Born December 18, 1943 in Fort Ann, NY he was the son of the late Frank and Helen (Dennison) Sutliff.

Arthur was a U.S. Army veteran having served from 1963-1965. He had worked for Hudson Pulp and Paper, Georgia Pacific, Stevens and Thompson, then as groundskeeper for the Saratoga Harness Track.

He enjoyed bird-watching, flowers, hunting, walking and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley C. Sutliff, in 2001; and one brother, Allen Sutliff.

Survivors include his daughter, Tracy (Walt) Hayes of Schuylerville; his son, Arthur W. Sutliff of Schuylerville; two brothers: Frank and Milton Sutliff of OK; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Flynn Bros., Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Memorials in his memory can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.