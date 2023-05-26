Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Feb. 9, 1943—May 24, 2023

QUEENSBURY — On May 24, 2023, Arthur “Pete” Walter Green, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a courageous and hard fought seven-year battle with prostate cancer.

Born on Feb. 9, 1943 in Corinth to the late Arthur and Agnes (Michalek) Green.

Pete grew up on Liberty Street and graduated from Corinth Central School in 1961. After graduation, he served in the United States Army National Guard. Pete was employed as a laborer at the International Paper Company for six years, as a patrolman for the Corinth Police Department for 13 years and worked for the United States Postal Service for 34 years holding all positions.

Prior to retiring from the Postal Service in 1998, Pete was Head Postmaster for 20 years and was integral in implementing the expanded zip +4 code in Corinth allowing for more efficient mail sorting and delivery.

During his retirement, Pete worked for 18 years as a mobile pro/delivery driver for Advanced Auto in Queensbury to keep active and busy. He enjoyed delivering auto parts around town and made many good friends along the way.

He also enjoyed playing senior softball, participating in numerous pool leagues and showing off his classic cars at local car shows. He took great pride in his home and enjoyed working outside meticulously tending to his yard and landscaping.

Pete was married to his high school sweetheart, Nancy Baugh, on July 31, 1965, and they enjoyed 57 years of marriage. He and Nancy resided on Center Street in Corinth for many years where they raised their family.

By far, his greatest joy and proudest moments were following his beloved grandchildren as they grew through the years. Pete coached his grandsons in Little League for many years and, when not coaching, could always be found cheering his grandchildren on at various sporting events, school ceremonies, graduations and everything in between. Family was everything to Pete.

Along with his parents, Pete was predeceased by two of his brothers: Bruce Green and Richard “Dick” Green (Jean) of Corinth.

Surviving him are his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Green of Queensbury; his two daughters: Kelly Nichols (Fred) of Corinth, and Amy Bellman (Wyatt) of Carlsbad, CA; four grandchildren: Cameron Nichols (Brittany), Connor Nichols, Stella Bellman and Chloe Bellman; his older brother, James Green (Charlene) of Weavertown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth prior to the service. A celebration of Pete’s life will then be held at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, following the calling hours.

A private committal service will be held at Middle Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank everyone at the CR Wood Cancer Center, especially Dr. John Stoutenburg, Nurse Practitioner Rebecca Freligh and Nurse Wendy, the West Glens Falls Emergency Squad, Hartford Hospital and High Peaks Hospice for the loving care provided to Pete throughout his illness. The family also wishes to thank all of Pete’s wonderful friends and neighbors who offered so much loving care and support during Pete’s illness, especially his best friends, Jason Walker of Corinth and Lish and Linda Ballard of Queensbury, who were always there for whatever Pete needed.

A memorial scholarship will be established at Corinth High School in honor of Pete’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials take the form of donations to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Corinth Central School, 105 Oak Street, Corinth, NY 12822, Attn: Chandice Bills for the Pete Green Memorial Scholar Fund.