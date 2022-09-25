March 3, 1944—Sept. 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Arthur M. “Art” Passino, 78, of Hudson Falls passed away Thursday morning, September 22, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls, after a long illness.

Born March 3, 1944, in Hartford, CT, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Jessie (Varney) Passino.

Art was a graduate of South High in South Glens Falls.

On May 10, 1965, he married Priscilla Phillips at the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on March 12, 2011.

Art was a self-employed mechanic for all his life, with the ability to fix just about everything.

He enjoyed fishing and listening to music.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Audray Humiston.

Survivors include his children: Arthur Passino of Mayhiem, PA, Priscilla Klinger of Walton, Robert Passino of Glens Falls, Joe Passino of Salem, Tricia Jacques of Walton; his siblings: Anita Phillips, Cynthia Simpson, Roger Passino, Marie Drinkwine, Carl Passino, Walter Passino; several grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call, Friday, September 30, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral service will follow the calling hour, 11:00 a.m., on Friday. Burial will be at a later date in Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.