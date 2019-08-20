Sept. 16, 1926 — Aug. 15, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Arthur LaPorte, 93, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Born on Sept. 16, 1926 in Rome, New York he was the son of the late Laura and Herbert Warner.
Arthur proudly served his country with the U.S. Marines during World War II and the Korean War. Due to his service, Arthur received two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star.
On Sept. 2, 1955, he married Geraldine Belden in Granville.
Arthur was a long-time employee at Finch Pruyn.
Many of his hobbies include his love for photographing weddings, jitterbugging with the love of his life, Geraldine, driving his tractor, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. He was proud to be involved with Matthew Rozell in his research and books on World War II. Arthur assisted Matthew in bringing his story to students.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter, Susan; a granddaughter, GeriAnne; and a great-grandson, Caleb Chase.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 64 years, Geri LaPorte of Hudson Falls; four children, Brenda LaPorte and her life partner, Tom Underwood of Hudson Falls, Diane Chase and her husband, Joe of South Glens Falls, Arthur LaPorte of Hudson Falls and Sheila Bain and her husband, Jim of Salem; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
At the family’s request, all services will be private.
Donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
