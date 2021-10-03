Dec. 22, 1948—Sept. 28, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Arthur L. Hull, 72, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with his loving wife and family by his side.

He was born on December 22, 1948 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Fred and Dorothy (Lansing) Hull.

Mr. Hull retired from Warrensburg Central School in 2014 after 43 years of teaching math. He also was an adjunct math instructor for Adirondack Community College for several years.

Art enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren as well as flying his Piper Cherokee 160 after obtaining his private pilot’s license. He also enjoyed computer programming, playing chess, boating and repairing his Jeeps.