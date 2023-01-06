April 3, 1956—Jan. 3, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Arthur James Persons, 66, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.

Born April 3, 1956 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Carolyn (Holmes) Persons, of Bolton Landing and the late James Persons.

He graduated from Bolton Central School with the Class of 1974. He later joined the U.S. Army and served in Alaska before being honorably discharged in 1978.

Art was part of the Sandy Hill Apprentice Program. He started his career on the road crew for Valmet Industries. After they closed, he went to Albany Engineering before he settled at Jenks Machine Shop in Fort Ann, where he currently was working as an experienced machinist.

He was a member of the Adirondack Riders, was Director of the Adirondack Harley Group and member of the local snowmobiling club. Art loved riding his Harley Motorcycle and in the winter riding his Ski-Doo. He enjoyed attending motorcycle rallies and hanging out, watching the Discovery Channel, especially everything about Alaska but he cherished the time spent with family and friends.

In addition to his father, his sister, Brenda Persons and brother-in-law, Randy French predeceased him.

Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Donna Persons of Queensbury; his daughters: Maria Porter (Scott) of Georgetown, KY, and Cris Monette (Joe) of Frankfort, KY; his grandchildren: Calloway Porter, Jacques Monette, and Roman Monette; and his cats: Lily and Lucy. He is also survived by his siblings: Roberta French of GA, Barbara Harrington (Randy) of Bolton Landing, Barry Persons (Anna) of Bolton Landing and Teddy Persons (Debbie) of Bolton Landing; along with several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately for the family at a later date in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Donations in Arthur’s name can be made to the Adirondack Vets House, 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at our website sbfuneralhome.com.