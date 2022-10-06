April 19, 1974—Sept. 27, 2022

CONWAY, SC — Arthur “Jake” King, 48, of Conway, SC, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 in Conway as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Born April 19, 1974 in Cambridge, he was the son of Arthur M. King and Dorothy A. Carney King.

Jake attended Salem Washington Academy and enjoyed welding as a hobby which led him to a career as a welder while living in New York State. Jake relocated to Conway 15 years ago and worked as a crane operator. He earned two black belts and one brown belt in martial arts and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles and would go to Americade each year.

Jake is survived by his father, Arthur M. King of Granville; a sister, Tammy (Mark) Taylor of Selkirk; nephew, Tyler (Victoria) Taylor of Selkirk; nieces: Mattea (John) VanDerwerken of Central Bridge, Abigail (Josh) Hess of Clearwater, FL and Jessica Taylor of Greenville; great-niece, Willow Taylor of Selkirk.

A calling hour will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.