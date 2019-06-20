November 6, 1935 — June 18, 2019
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Arthur Gartelman, 83, of Embury Apartments, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Wesley Health Care Center.
Born on Nov. 6, 1935 in Flushing, he was the son of the late Arthur T. and Frances (Kreidler) Gartelman. Arthur joins his parents in blissful eternity with his beloved wife, Rosemary (Hendricks), with whom he enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Rosemary predeceased Arthur in 2010. Arthur was also predeceased by his brother, Harold; and his precious great-granddaughter, Kaitlin.
In his early years, Arthur enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, golfing and reading. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.
Arthur and Rosemary married on Sept. 20, 1958 and moved to Saratoga Springs in 1976. Both Arthur and Rosemary loved their lives in Saratoga and were devoted to each other and their family. They were members of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Greenfield Center, serving as eucharistic ministers. They also loved working in the yard and traveling. Favorite getaways included Walt Disney World, Hawaii, Cape Cod, Maine and Paradox Lake.
Arthur is survived by his brother, Larry (Donna); four loving daughters, Peggy (Bob Bain), Joanne (Dean Seelow), Patty and Annie; nine grandchildren, Mike, Teri, Melissa, Becky, Chris, Erin, Emily, Catherine and Ronan; and five great-grandchildren, Haylei, Emma, Charlie, Elizabeth and Colton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, at William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 3159 Route 9N, Greenfield Center. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery, where Arthur will be buried alongside his parents and beloved Rosemary.
The family would like to thank the caring staff of The Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, the Wesley Health Care Center and Korina Habshi for the loving care they provided to Arthur.
Donations in Arthur’s memory may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866; or The Kaitlin Bowman Foundation, 105 Stark Road, Corinth, NY 12822.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
