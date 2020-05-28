× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 2, 1923 — May 20, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Arthur G. Stowell, 97, of Indianapolis, Indiana, peacefully passed on May 20, 2020, at Rosegate Village, Indianapolis.

He was born April 2, 1923 on Stowell Farm in South Schroon to Orville and Irene Stowell.

Arthur served proudly in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He went on to work in the printing industry for many years. He also is a strong Christian and was active for many years in his church.

Arthur was married in May, 1943 to Harriet Cushing and is survived by their four children: Leonard (Dian) Stowell, Las Vegas, Nevada, Marsha (John) Swan, Hastings, Nebraska, Donna King, Bremerton, Washington, David Stowell, Indianapolis, Indiana; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law Delores Stowell.

Arthur is preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Gene, Irwin (dec. Alice) and sister Doris.

There will be no services due to the COVID-19. Arthur will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake, NY.

