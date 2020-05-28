April 2, 1923 — May 20, 2020
INDIANAPOLIS, IN—Arthur G. Stowell, 97, of Indianapolis, Indiana, peacefully passed on May 20, 2020, at Rosegate Village, Indianapolis.
He was born April 2, 1923 on Stowell Farm in South Schroon to Orville and Irene Stowell.
Arthur served proudly in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He went on to work in the printing industry for many years. He also is a strong Christian and was active for many years in his church.
Arthur was married in May, 1943 to Harriet Cushing and is survived by their four children: Leonard (Dian) Stowell, Las Vegas, Nevada, Marsha (John) Swan, Hastings, Nebraska, Donna King, Bremerton, Washington, David Stowell, Indianapolis, Indiana; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and sister-in-law Delores Stowell.
Arthur is preceeded in death by his parents, brothers Gene, Irwin (dec. Alice) and sister Doris.
There will be no services due to the COVID-19. Arthur will be interred at Elmwood Cemetery, West Sand Lake, NY.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.