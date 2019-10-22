{{featured_button_text}}
Arthur Earle LaPorte

Dec. 6, 1961 — Oct. 19, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — Arthur Earl LaPorte, 57, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Art was born on Dec. 6, 1961, to Arthur T. LaPorte and Geri L. LaPorte.

He was a painter, dry wall taper and lifetime member of The International Union of Painters and Allied Trades local 201.

Art was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and bird watching. He also enjoyed coin collecting, ginseng hunting, maintaining his garden and chasing thunderstorms with his daughter. Art loved classic rock music and making people laugh. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his grandson, Leo, who was the light of his life.

Art was predeceased by his sister, Susan LaPorte; and father, Arthur T. LaPorte.

Survivors include his daughter, Rachel Lyn LaPorte and her fiancé, Timothy and their son, Leo; his stepson, Rick Gorton and wife, Lisa; his mother, Geri LaPorte; his sisters, Brenda LaPorte and her partner, Tom Underwood, Diane Chase and her husband, Joe and Sheila Bain and her husband, Jim; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

At Art’s request, there will be no services.

Donations in Art’s memory may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

