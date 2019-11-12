Feb. 19, 1963 — Nov. 5, 2019
GLENS FALLS/SIOUX FALLS, SD — Arthur French passed suddenly on Nov. 5, 2019 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD at the age of 56 with family by his side.
Arthur Charles French “Frenchie”, was born in Glen Falls, on Feb. 19, 1963 to Joyce Elaine French, and was raised by his dear grandparents, respectfully his Mom and Dad, Arthur French and Helen Elizabeth “Betty” Russell.
His successful working career was centered around Upper Level C-Store Management throughout the Midwest.
On Sept. 28, 2000 Art was united in marriage to Lori Labens in Negril, Jamaica. Together the couple raised their blended family consisting of their 10 children.
Art was a father, husband and grandfather first; always supported, and never missed an opportunity to say or show how much he loved his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lori French; their beautiful children, Aaron (Makayla), Brandon, Cortney (Dohn), and Arthur Charles French III, and Steven, Christopher, Nicole, Brandi, Travis and Joshua Webster; sisters, Bonnie McWilliam, Bobbi Blanchard, Lori Crandall and Liza Urtz; brothers, Terry, Ron, Rex and Paul French; and nine grandchildren that he adored.
Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 7400 S Minnesota Ave., Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be at noon Thursday, Nov. 14, at Peace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls, SD.
Services provided by Miller Funeral Home www.millerfh.com.
