Nov. 9, 1943 — Aug. 13, 2019
KINGSBURY — Arthur “Art” A. Hart, 75, of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Born on Nov. 9, 1943 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucy (Morehouse) Hart.
On Sept. 28, 1968, he married Sandie L. Hart at St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on June 29, 2016, after 48 years of marriage.
For many years, Art was employed at Bigelow’s Fuel Oil in Fort Edward.
He enjoyed camping, playing pool, darts and watching the New York Yankees. Art was an avid NASCAR fan who especially loved to follow the Earnhardt’s. Most important in Art’s life was his family. He loved spending every moment he could with them.
Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, Artie Hart Jr.; his brother, Albert Hart; his sister, Evelyn Hart; and his son-in-law, Kenny VanNess.
Survivors include his five children, Shawn Hart, and Tina VanNess of Kingsbury, Jeff Hart of Gansevoort, Mindy Suprenant and her husband, Mark of Fort Edward and Megan Catellier and her husband, Art, also of Fort Edward; his grandchildren, Patrick VanNess and his wife, Terra, Stephanie Anselmo and her husband, Travis, Crystal VanNess, Jordan and Taylor Suprenant, Lacey and Aiden Catellier; three great grandchildren, Dominick and Darl VanNess and Aurora Anselmo; his brother, Edward Hart and his wife, Anna, of Kingsbury; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and his close friend, Albert Jenkins of Fort Ann.
Friends may call from 10 to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
A graveside service will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.
The family suggests that memorials in Art’s name may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
