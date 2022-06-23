WARRENSBURG — Arthur A. Healy, 81, passed away at home on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by the “love of his life” his wife, Lois, and beloved family.

Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Arthur and Gertrude (Bourdeau) Healy.

Arthur graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady in 1959. Shortly after graduation, he entered the United States Army and served in Korea. After returning home he worked for Niagara Mohawk for 33 years until his retirement.

He was a true outdoorsman and huntsman. He enjoyed both nature and wildlife. Arthur could also hold his own in an occasional card game with friends. Arthur’s hobbies included horses. He owned harness horses and could be spotted at the Saratoga Harness Track when a horse was entered. His true passion was enjoying retirement with his favorite person, his wife, Lois. He loved her deeply and unconditionally.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lois Healy; his daughters: Barbara Healy and Jacqueline (Billy) DeOrazio; his sisters: Donna (Bob) Frank and Maureen Iovinella; his granddaughter, Rebecca (Joe) Paludi; his great-granddaughters: Vienna and Evelina Paludi; also a large extended family.

Interment will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

Arthur “Artie” wished to thank all his good friends in his life. A special gratitude to High Peaks Hospice of Queensbury. Your care, consideration, tremendous support, and knowledge gave our family comfort.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.