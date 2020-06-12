× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARTFORD – Art D. Jabot, 69, of Hartford passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on February 23, 1951, in Granville, he was the son of the late Donald and Ilene (Roberts) Jabot. As a baby, Art was adopted and became a member of the Jabot family. In his later years, he was fortunate in finding and becoming close with his birth family. Art was lucky for being loved by both his adopted family and is birth family.

Following his graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Art enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic, caring for wounded soldiers arriving from Vietnam. After his active duty, he served in the National Guard for 15 years. While serving in the guard, he was deployed at Comstock Prison during an uprising and also at the 1980 Olympics.

On February 3, 1973, Art married the love of his life and best friend, Debbie Caprood at Faith Bible Baptist Church in Hudson Falls.

Art worked at Northern Homes, where he loaded trucks. He also was employed as a custodian at Hartford Central School and at BOCES, where he became senior custodian. After working hard for many years, Art retired at the age of 65.