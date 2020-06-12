Feb. 23, 1951 — June 10, 2020
HARTFORD – Art D. Jabot, 69, of Hartford passed away on June 10, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on February 23, 1951, in Granville, he was the son of the late Donald and Ilene (Roberts) Jabot. As a baby, Art was adopted and became a member of the Jabot family. In his later years, he was fortunate in finding and becoming close with his birth family. Art was lucky for being loved by both his adopted family and is birth family.
Following his graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Art enlisted in the U.S. Army as a medic, caring for wounded soldiers arriving from Vietnam. After his active duty, he served in the National Guard for 15 years. While serving in the guard, he was deployed at Comstock Prison during an uprising and also at the 1980 Olympics.
On February 3, 1973, Art married the love of his life and best friend, Debbie Caprood at Faith Bible Baptist Church in Hudson Falls.
Art worked at Northern Homes, where he loaded trucks. He also was employed as a custodian at Hartford Central School and at BOCES, where he became senior custodian. After working hard for many years, Art retired at the age of 65.
He loved history, especially during the Civil War era. Art participated in several Civil War reenactments and encampments. He even had the wonderful opportunity to encamp at the sacred Gettysburg battlefield in Pennsylvania.
Art loved and cherished his family. They were the center of his world. He always sacrificed his own needs and wants to make sure his family was taken care of, never regretting a moment.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Kevin Shaw and Arvin Jabot.
Survivors include his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie Jabot of Hartford; his three sons, Steven (Missy) Jabot, Brian Jabot and AJ Jabot and his significant other, Joelle; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Caden, Austen, William and Daisy Jabot; his siblings, Linda, Raymond, Lillian, Tina, Mike, Robin and Cindy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the most recent change in COVID-19 regulations, now, 35 people are allowed in the chapel at one time for calling hours on Monday from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday at Morningside Cemetery in Hartford.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the CR Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.