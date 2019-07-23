Arnold William Monroe

September 2, 1952—July 17, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Arnold “Bambi” William Monroe, 66, of Chestertown, formally of Bolton Landing, passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He was surrounded by his loving daughters.
Born Sept. 2, 1952 he was the son of Richard and Cora Belle (Raymond) Monroe. Arnold was the youngest of 10 children.
Arnold grew up in Brant Lake and attended Horicon Central School.
He worked for over 30 years at Ridin-Hy Ranch in Warrnesburg.
Arnold was married in 1980 to Brenda Morehouse — Monroe, the mother of his four girls.
Being a jokester was one of his best qualities. He enjoyed taking the time to make people laugh.
His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping with his brothers and nephews. Any time spent with family and friends made him happy.
In addition to his parents Arnold was predeceased by four of his brothers, James, Robert, Burton and Harry “Clifford” Monroe; as well as two of his sisters, Dorothy Bell and Theresa Rae.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret of almost two years; his four daughters, Theresa Monroe, Bambi Monroe (Carlos Nieves), Rhonda Monroe (Dan Jabaut) and Kerri Monroe; his grandchildren include Kelsey Cahill, (Tyler Preston) Jordan Nieves, Natasha Sheppard, Landen McFarlane and Jaden Nieves; his great granddaughter, Penelope Preston; a sister, Aida Cleaveland; and two brothers, Bernie Monroe and Donald Monroe; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Brant Lake Cemetery. The celebration of his life will continue at the Chestertown Conservation Club, Knapp Hill Rd.
