July 28, 1947—Dec. 4, 2021

ARGYLE — Arnold Edward Graham, 74, passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home.

Born on July 28, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Ralph and Millicent (Edgerly) Graham.

Arnold graduated from Argyle Central School. He worked for many years for Local 291 Carpenters Union.

He enjoyed working on his trucks and cars and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Stacy Dewey and her husband, Michael; his grandchildren, Arnold and Alexander Smith, Aaron Harrington; his siblings, Helene Cuthbert and her husband, Robert, Ralph Graham and his wife, Penny, Bonnie Andrews and her husband, George, Pat Graham and his wife, Gina; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Arnold’s request there will be no calling hours. Burial and service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Arnold’s memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Arnold’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.