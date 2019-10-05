May 8, 1925 — Sept. 29, 2019
SCHUYLERVILLE — A local artist recognized by American Artists of Renown, Armond Arthur “Art” Brown, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. He was 94.
Born May 8, 1925 to Ernest J. and Edith Seney Brown, he was one of six siblings. His brothers, O’Neil, Louis and Henry; his sister, Almena V. Hathaway; and his wife, Geraldine Rea Brennan (of 46 years) all predeceased Armond. He was also predeceased by two great-grandchildren, Jada and Brayden; his youngest brother, Richard, and many cousins, nephews and nieces survive him.
Armond leaves behind five children, Deborah Brown Harper (David) of Saratoga Springs, Armond A. Brown II (Brenda) of Long Beach, Mississippi, Mary Fassett (Bruce) of Saratoga Springs, Kate Leone of Greenwich and Daniel Ernest Brown (Terry) of Greenwich.
He also leaves behind many grandchildren, step-grandchildren as well as great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters; his grandchildren, Craig Brown, Chad Brown (Lynette), Scott Frances, Julie Frances Nedwick (Chris), Joshua Chorman, Hannah Chorman, Casey Fassett, Kyle Fassett, Tess Leone, Rikki Risatti, Cassie Miller Leone, Sue Lynn Brown, Tanya Brown, Leanna Hall and Kristin Brown; stepgrandchildren, Sheldon Waid, Dacota Allman, Mark Harper, Beth Harper Bernobich (Marco) and John Harper (Alexandra); his great-grandchildren, Cody Brown, Lilly Brown, Kaiden Brown, Ella Jane Frances, Christopher Ethan Nedwick, Joseph Henry Nedwick, Michael Patterson; step-great-grandchildren, Lucas Bernobich and Nathan Bernobich; and his great-great-grandchildren, Lexi Stewart and Kaia Mae Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
Armond lived life with gusto, firm resolve and strong convictions, be they popular and widely held, or not. He entered the Merchant Marines in his teens and later served in the U.S. Army. Armond participated in community life as a member of the Green Sabers Marching Band, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, as a 4H leader (with his wife, Geraldine). He was an active member/volunteer/communicant of the Notre Dame–Visitation Church. He enjoyed maintaining his home, “The Point,” a great fishing spot. He will be widely remembered for his dedication and enjoyment in monitoring the safety of local boat traffic and fishermen. For many years, he organized a yearly art show on the grounds of the Phillip Schuyler House. He loved showing and creating art and produced many works in different mediums.
In his professional life, he was a draftsman, designer and engineer for American Locomotive/General Electric, The Trimbey Corporation, Broughton Company and Albany Engineering Systems. Armond held many patents and contributed to designing numerous military and technological systems.
There will be a memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Notre Dame-Visitation Church, Pearl Street, Schuylerville, followed by interment with full military honors at Saratoga National Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join the family to gather for light refreshments and the sharing of memories in the basement of the Notre Dame-Visitation Church following interment.
The family suggests donations in lieu of flowers be made to The Alzheimer’s Association – NENY Chapter.
Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
To plant a tree in memory of Armond Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.