June 9, 1929—April 16, 2023

WILTON — Arline (McKnight) Sicher, 93, passed away peacefully at the Saratoga Hospital on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Hackensack, NJ to the late Howard and Mary McKnight.

Arline was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who was loved by all. She was an energetic spit fire all the way to the end, and always the life of the party. Spending time with her family, her proudest accomplishment, was what she enjoyed most.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands: Harry Wurtenberg and Donald Sicher; her daughter, Pamela Moore; sister, Betty Valle; and brother, Howard McKnight, Jr.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Susan (Wayne) Pelak, Kenneth (Maritza) Wurtenberg, and Donna (Rick) Egeland; son-in-law, John Moore; her grandchildren: Anna (Louis) Lilley, Heather (Keith) LeBlanc, Kristin (James) Markwica, Christopher Pelak, Brian Egeland, Jennifer Krom, and Kaylee (Tom) Moore; her great-grandchildren: Alexander and Avery LeBlanc, Bailey and Emilie Pelak, Anna Jane, Amanda, Nicole, and Benjamin Lilley; her nieces: Janet Leninger and Beverly Asprocolas; and cousin, Nancy Rockwell Anderson. Special thanks to Arline’s friend Kris Conroy for her friendship and support throughout the years and to her friends at Northern Pines Senior Housing in Wilton, NY.

Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Those who wish to remember Arline may consider a donation to the Northeastern Association of the Blind Albany, 301 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206.

