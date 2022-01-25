July 8, 1925—Jan. 20, 2022

CLIFTON PARK — Arletta Jane (Pillmore) Belewich, 96, of Clifton Park and Queensbury, N.Y., formerly of Ava, N.Y., passed away after a brief illness on January 20, 2022, surrounded by her family in Queensbury, N.Y. Arletta was born to the late Leonard Robert and Golda (Webster) Pillmore, July 8, 1925, at the Pillmore homestead in Westernville, N.Y. She attended Westernville Grade School and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1942. After graduating from high school, Arletta went to Excelsior School of Business in Utica, N.Y.

Arletta married Joseph J. Belewich, on September 21, 1946, and the couple owned and operated two farms on Route 26 in Ava, N.Y., for more than 50 years. Along with farming, Arletta was the Secretary for the one-room grade school, Secretary to the Ava assessor, leader of the Ava 4-H club, and was the volunteer chair of the local American Heart Association for several years. Her career also consisted of employment at John H. Leary Agency, Utica, N.Y., Edward Comstock Company, Rome, N.Y., Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome, N.Y., Moonan’s Real Estate, Boonville, N.Y., and she retired from North Country Insurance Company, Rome, N.Y., which is headquartered in Watertown, N.Y.

After retiring from farming in 2004, the couple relocated to Clifton Park, N.Y., and lived with their daughter, Jodi, and her family for fourteen years. They also spent winters at their home in Zephyrhills, FL. During the last three years, Arletta lived in Queensbury, N.Y., with her daughter, Darla, and received care from all of her daughters and their families.

Arletta enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, dancing, watching horse racing, going to Broadway plays and the theater. She also had a great passion for reading and collecting books and had an extensive library collection. During her final years, she took great pride in authoring a children’s book. Arletta especially enjoyed traveling and took numerous trips across the U.S. with her husband, Joe, her daughters, and grandchildren. Above all, she loved her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them participate in their many activities.

Arletta is survived by her three daughters and their families: Darla J. Belevich (Marybeth Leu) of Queensbury, N.Y., Jann Hoffman (Joe) of Manchester Center, VT, and Jodi Gurney (Guy) of Clifton Park, N.Y. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: Judd Hoffman (Shana), Jenna Hoffman (Owen McNulty), Jordyn Gurney, and Taylor Gurney; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Leonard and Golda Pillmore; her husband of 66 years Joseph Belewich; and her two sisters: Irene Worlock and Alberta Schallenberg.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. A memorial service and interment will be at the Westernville Cemetery in Westernville, N.Y., at a later date.

Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday, January 29, 2022 prior to the funeral service from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Historic St. George’s United Methodist Church, 235 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, PA, 19106 (in memory of Reverend Joseph Pillmore, D.D.), Ava Hilltop United Methodist Church, Route 26, Ava, N.Y., 13303, or Westernville Cemetery Association, 9241 Caprone Road, Lee Center, N.Y. 13363.

The family would like to thank Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, Ortho, N.Y., Saratoga Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, High Peaks Hospice, and all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have helped and cared for Arletta over the years as well as Bay Ridge Rescue Squad and Empire Ambulance Service.

To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.