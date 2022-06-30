Dec. 16, 1959—June 27, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Arlene Plude, 62, of Hudson Falls passed away on June 27, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Dec. 16, 1959, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Teresa (Wever) Plude.

Arlene was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. After high school, Arlene went on to become a licensed cosmetologist and traveled to many cities and states teaching and learning new techniques. She then went into the healthcare field and worked at Wesley Healthcare Facility and the Glens Falls Hospital where she enhanced the lives of those she cared for with her compassion, kindness and smile.

Arlene had a green thumb and grew the most beautiful plants. She enjoyed long rides throughout Washington County with her dogs, raising her Rhode Island Reds’ and cooking. When hunting season came around, she could process any wild game that came through her kitchen. She made many memories camping, taking impromptu road trips and shopping Christmas in the country with her best friend, Mags.

Besides her parents, Arlene was predeceased by her sister, Pamela Edwards.

Survivors include her brothers: John Plude of Argyle and Robert Plude of Glens Falls; her nephew, Thomas Plude and his wife, Katie of Argyle; her brother-in-law, Joe Edwards of Hudson Falls; her longtime companion and friend, Brian Thayer; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no services.

