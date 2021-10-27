Arlene May Stevens

May 7, 1937—Oct. 14, 2021

FLORIDA — Arlene was predeceased by William F. Gibbs, Sr. and son William Gibbs, Jr. and most recently by her second husband Leroy A. Stevens.

Arlene’s survivors include: Roland “Sonny” and Patricia Baker, brother; Roland and Pam Gibbs, son; Randy and Sheri Gibbs, her son; Daren and Shannon Stevens, her son; Deborah and Clarence Jarvis, daughter; Virginia and Steven Ferren, daughter; Stella and Joseph Raymond, daughter; Verdena and David Edwards, her daughter; and several nieces, nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arlene was a active member in the Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah Witness. Her hobbies included fishing, garage saling, flea markets and singing. She enjoyed reading the Bible and making the truth her own. Her family was her world and she enjoyed spending time with them.

Graveside service at St. Mary’s, South Glens Falls at 10:00 a.m Saturday, October 30, 2021. A gathering will follow the service at 130 Hatchery Rd., Gansevoort, NY 12831.