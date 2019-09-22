Nov. 4, 1924 — Sept. 20, 2019
QUEENSBURY — Arlene Marion Nichols, 94, of Queensbury, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Nov. 4, 1924 in Burlington, Vermont, the daughter of the late William John and Rose Alba (Vincent) Derry.
Arlene was a graduate of Burlington High School, class of 1943. It was in Burlington that she started her career as a secretary at the Strong Hardware store.
In 1946, she married Roger P. Nichols, the love of her life and moved to Glens Falls. She worked for Joe Bruno for a short time before going to work for New York State Office of Court Administration for 18 years, and after retiring for the state, she worked in the business office at Queensbury School for 10 years.
Arlene enjoyed golfing, knitting, crocheting and loved sharing her work with everyone by giving them afghans and quilts, but her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Roger, who passed away in 1977; and by three brothers, Robert, Norman and Neil Derry.
Survivors include her sons, John W. (Charlene) Nichols of Gansevoort and Michael J. (Donna) Nichols of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Ethan Nichols of South Glens Falls, Jarod (Colleen) Nichols of South Glens Falls, Sara (Phil) Renzi of East Kingston, New Hampshire and Shannon (Scott) Koon of Iron Station, North Carolina. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Keeghan, Tavian, Xander, Beau, Piper and Grayson.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, with a funeral service to follow at noon at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Donations may be made to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glens St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 in memory of Arlene.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
