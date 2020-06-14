Arlene Marie Skeen (nee Myers)
Arlene M. Skeen (nee Myers)

Oct. 23, 1964 — June 5, 2020

MYERSVILLE, MD — Arlene Marie Skeen (nee Myers) 55, of Myersville, Maryland, lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 5, 2020. Arlene was born on October 23, 1964, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Patrick A. Myers and Doris E. Ciezenski. She was a proud graduate of North Warren Central School in Chestertown, in June, 1984. The North Country Remained a place that was very close to her and she had many wonderful friends there.

She married her husband, Brian, on December 19, 2002. They were together for 23 years, residing in Myersville, Maryland with numerous fur babies.

Arlene was a 10 year employee of McDonald’s in Myersville. Her co-workers, and her regular morning ‘coffee group’, became like family to her.

Arlene was a very special woman with a pure gentleness of heart. She enjoyed concerts, crossword puzzles, word games, watching re-runs of her favorite TV show “Little House on the Prairie” and was very fond of Bon Jovi. She took pride in her home and was well organized.

Arlene was pre-deceased by her sister, Kathleen Ann Myers, her paternal and maternal grandparents, her Godmother Ellen Ciezenski, and many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is survived by her husband, Brian; her father, Patrick A. Myers (Barbara) of Florida; her mother, Doris E. Ciezenski of Queensbury; a brother, Joseph P. Myers (Lisa) of Webster, Florida; brother-in-law, Brock A. Skeen of Myersville, Maryland; and a nephew, Alexander P. Myers of Florida. Also surviving are cousins, close friends, and her church family, Grossnickle Church of the Brethren in Myersville.

A special thank you to the staff of The Doey House of Hagerstown, Maryland. There will be no formal services. Arlene’s cremains will be interred at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations are welcomed in Arlene’s memory at your local animal shelter.

