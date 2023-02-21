Nov. 21, 1939—Feb. 17, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Arlene Marie Mayer, 83, of Queensbury, NY, formerly of Brant Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023, after a brief illness.

Arlene was born in Queens, NY, to Irene and Fred Mayer on November 21, 1939. She graduated from Valley Stream Central High School, Class of 1958. She was a longtime employee of the Town of Horicon, NY. She enjoyed writing, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. She loved the music of Celtic Thunder and Elvis. Most of all Arlene cherished family gatherings complete with delicious home-cooked meals, games and good times. She never missed the opportunity to share her humor and wisdom. Arlene was a kind, gentle, loving soul who touched the lives of many. Her wit and humor will be missed but will carry on with those she leaves behind.

Arlene is survived by her adoring sons: Wayne Schlaeg of Chestertown, Eric Schlaeg (Karen) of Loudonville and John Schlaeg (Tina) of Glenville; as well as her brothers: Roger (Joan), Alan and Gary Mayer; and sister, Kathleen; beloved grandchildren: Amanda, Lindsey (Alan), Eric, Ryan and Samuel Schlaeg; and nieces, nephews and dear friends. Besides her parents, Arlene is preceded in death by her cherished daughter, Diana Morrissey (Stephen); brother, Wayne; beloved grandson, Hunter; and nephew, Thomas Mayer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Conkling Center, 79 Warren St. Glens Falls, NY, 12801; or Horicon Free Library, P.O. Box 185, Brant Lake, NY, 12815.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Arlene’s dear friend Kathy Cottone for her love and support.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. A calling hour will be from 1:00—2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Stuyvesant Falls, NY. A celebration of life will be held in Brant Lake, NY, on Saturday, February 25, 2023.