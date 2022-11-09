1932-2022

GRANVILLE — Arlene Mae Jurnak passed away in her sleep Wednesday morning, November 2, 2022.

She was challenged by Alzheimer’s these past three years but was able to stay at home with the loving care of her daughter Paula Wax and son-in-law Terry Damron. She was 90 years old.

The family would like to thank Arlene’s caregivers: Christina Parker, Cynthia Roberts and Tina Foster for their devoted care and love.

Born in Middle Granville, NY in 1932, she was the oldest daughter of Thurman and Florence (Garrick) White.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Paul Jurnak in 2001, her sister, Donna Bernardo, and her brother, Roger White. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Wax with Terry Damron; her son, Gary Jurnak with Martha Jurnak; as well as her grandchildren: Parrish Eiskamp (Jessica), Hayley Tesfai (Harnet), and Taylor Jurnak; she is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Rafferty, Atlas, Lennon, and Brindley; as well as many nieces and nephews. We know that she would like a special mention of her niece Lori Winn and good friends: Peggy Billow and Millie Canning who visited her throughout her illness.

Arlene attended Granville High School and graduated in 1949. She almost immediately went to work as a secretary and bookkeeper for Tatko Bros. Slate where she stayed for many years. Later, she had two jobs at once, as secretary for Mineral Hill Slate Co., and running the adjacent Discount Liquor Store.

In 1951 she met and married Paul Jurnak and they went on to build a life together. In 1958 they built their present home where they lived out their lives. She loved her home and was constantly updating, maintaining, and improving.

She and her husband Paul were longtime members of the Jack and Jill Square Dance Club and enjoyed traveling with frequent visits to Maine, and Seattle where their daughter lived, and going on many senior trips throughout the U.S. Following the passing of Paul, she also enjoyed going on a cruise to the Caribbean and several trips to Mexico.

Arlene was a longtime member of Granville Senior Citizens where she served as president for several years and was Senior of the Year in 2005. She was a charter member of the women’s fitness club, Curves, and proudly attained her 1,000th visit award. She was an awesome card player and loved playing rummy with her sister Donna while sharing a bottle of Chablis.

Arlene enjoyed being with people and especially time shopping with her friends. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles and the daily word Jumbles, but mostly she enjoyed her many friends. She could always be counted on for help with transportation for church, doctor appointments, and errands.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com. Donations in her name may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 153, Granville, NY 12832.