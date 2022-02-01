Arlene Girard

June 29, 1925 - Jan. 29, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Arlene Girard, formerly of Glens Falls, 96, passed away peacefully, January 29, 2022, at Glens Falls Center in Queensbury.

Born on June 29, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Chapman.

On July 29, 1953, she married Michael Joseph Girard. He passed away on December 6, 2011, after 58 years of marriage.

Arlene was an excellent seamstress who worked at Troy Shirt Factory, retiring after 25 years of service. After her retirement, she moved to Florida with her husband to spend their time in the warm weather. While in Florida, her husband, Michael passed away. A few years later, Arlene moved back to Glens Falls to be near her family.

She was a longtime communicant of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls.

Survivors include her children: Sherry Varmette, Michael A Girard, Rose O'Berine and her husband, Michael, John Girard and his wife, Cindy, Betty Kenny and Mary Studler and her husband, Richard; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be conducted in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Donations in memory of Arlene may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.