Arlene Ellis

Arlene Ellis

Aug. 3, 1949—March 5, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Arlene Ellis, 72, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born August 3, 1949, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Williams) Leftwich.

She earned her high school diploma from Long Island City High School in 1967.

Arlene was a homemaker for her family for many years.

Some of her enjoyments in life include cruising, traveling, reading, playing games on her NOOK, watching TV and spending time with loved ones.

Arlene was predeceased by her parents Charles and Ruth Leftwich.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: LaTasha Ellis of New York, NY, Anthony P. Ellis of Schenectady, and Michelle Fletcher of Bayonne, NJ; grandchildren: Brian, Shanai, Tiana, Fletcher, TJ, Aiden, Ariana, Jazzmine, Tristan, and Tyrian; brothers: Charles Leftwich of Bronx, NY, and Rubin Williams; niece, Fontaine House-Cobb; nephews: Anthony Williams, and Rubin Williams; also, cousins: Theresa Brower, Patricia Ann Parker, and Alonzo Vasquez.

A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Mary Austin and Judy Merkley for constantly being there for Arlene and loving her unconditionally. They were her best friends and sisters all the way to the end.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

