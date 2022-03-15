Aug. 3, 1949—March 5, 2022
FORT EDWARD — Arlene Ellis, 72, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, with loved ones by her side.
Born August 3, 1949, in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Williams) Leftwich.
She earned her high school diploma from Long Island City High School in 1967.
Arlene was a homemaker for her family for many years.
Some of her enjoyments in life include cruising, traveling, reading, playing games on her NOOK, watching TV and spending time with loved ones.
Arlene was predeceased by her parents Charles and Ruth Leftwich.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: LaTasha Ellis of New York, NY, Anthony P. Ellis of Schenectady, and Michelle Fletcher of Bayonne, NJ; grandchildren: Brian, Shanai, Tiana, Fletcher, TJ, Aiden, Ariana, Jazzmine, Tristan, and Tyrian; brothers: Charles Leftwich of Bronx, NY, and Rubin Williams; niece, Fontaine House-Cobb; nephews: Anthony Williams, and Rubin Williams; also, cousins: Theresa Brower, Patricia Ann Parker, and Alonzo Vasquez.
A memorial service will be announced in the coming weeks.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Mary Austin and Judy Merkley for constantly being there for Arlene and loving her unconditionally. They were her best friends and sisters all the way to the end.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.