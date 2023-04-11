March 20, 1938—April 8, 2023

ALBANY — Arlene Diamond Langford, 85, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at Wesley Health Care Center with her daughter at her side.

Born March 20, 1938 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Herman Joseph and Irene Veronica (Robbie) Marshburn.

Arlene grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School.

She went to work for New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and retired after many years of dedicated service. At one point, she was sent to Washington DC for work. It was there that she was set up on a blind date and met her future husband, Julius Langford. They were married May 1, 1965 and had 31 years of loving marriage before he passed away in 1996.

Arlene had many enjoyments including, knitting, playing pinochle, going to the casino, watching the Scottish games and being pampered while getting her hair done. However, her greatest love was spending time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julius, she was predeceased by her grandson, Cameron Joseph Suckman and her sister and her husband, Mary and Lionel Galarneau.

Survivors include her daughter, Irene (Scott) Suckman; her granddaughter, Olivia (Daniel Hill) Suckman; and her nieces: Michelle (Andrew) Gauthier and Lisa (Anthony) Casapullo. She is also survived by her great-nephew, Leo (Shoshanah) Gauthier; and great-nieces: Mary Gauthier and Elizabeth Mendez.

Family and friends may call from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Funeral services will be held immediately following calling hours at the funeral home.

Burial will be held privately for the family at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the many nurses and aides, especially on 2 Victoria and 2 Springs, for making her days enjoyable while she lived there.

Donations in Arlene’s memory may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 1003 Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY 12047.

