July 24, 1944—Dec. 2, 2022

FORT EDWARD — Arlene C. Davie, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center following a long journey with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Arlene was born on July 24, 1944, at Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Lois (Baker) Cornell. Arlene was raised in Groveside, NY, and she graduated from Hoosick Falls Central School.

Arlene attended SUNY Geneseo, and she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in special education teaching. She was a natural special education teacher with a passion for early intervention. Arlene had a true gift of educating medically fragile students with severe and profound disabilities. She loved her students, families, and colleagues; she had a lasting impression on all that had the privilege of working with her.

Arlene married the love of her life, Stephen “Steve” Davie, on August 7, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Hoosick Falls. Arlene and Steve met at Pathfinder Lodge in Cooperstown, NY as camp staff counselors. This location has always held a special place in their lives and in their hearts.

Steve and Arlene were foster parents prior to having their own children. Arlene had a love for gardening, quilting, sewing, singing, looking at family pictures, and volunteering at the First Baptist Thrift Shoppe.

Arlene was a lifelong Baptist Church member with her “home church” changing as life took her to various locations. She was an active American Baptist Woman with unwavering faith and love.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 56 years, Steve; her children: Kim Putt, Nathan (Jamie) Davie, Amanda (Jeff) Durkee; her grandchildren: James and Michael Putt, Kaleb and Conner Davie, and Grayson Durkee; great-grandchildren: Zachary and Kyla; her sisters: Geraldine (Paul) Greene and Lorraine (Carl) Brownell; her in-laws, Michael (Charlotte) Davie; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, and friends. Arlene felt deep pride and love for all of her family and friends.

The family would like to extend their deep appreciation and gratitude to the staff of Fort Hudson Nursing Center and Community Hospice for the love and care that they provided to Arlene. You are all appreciated beyond measure.

Arlene had a joyous and infectious smile. She was a friend to all she met. She had an unassuming kindness, love, acceptance, and grace that will be forever cherished and remembered.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 100 Maple Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. A reception will follow the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Arlene’s memory can be made to the Fort Edward Village Baptist Church, P.O. Box 136, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or First Baptist Church, 100 Maple Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or Fort Hudson Nursing Center, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or The Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga, NY 12866 or Prospect Child and Family Center, 133 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.