Arlene B. Snyder
April 8, 1926 - Sept. 1, 2021
PHILMONT/QUEENSBURY — Arlene B. Snyder, 95 of Philmont, NY and most recently of The Glen in Queensbury, NY passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home with her daughter Tammy by her side on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was born in Baldwinsville, NY to Raymond and Leila Beebe on April 8, 1926.
She was employed by The Village of Philmont as a Clerk and Treasurer and Hudson City School District as a secretary. She was a member of the Claverack Reformed Church, Columbia Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Claverack Senior Citizens, Philmont Fire Auxiliary, a leader to the 4-H Club "busy belles," and a volunteer at The Second Show in Hudson.
Arlene's hand were never idle; always cooking, baking, sewing, knitting and creating her many beautiful quilts for all her family. She immensely enjoyed the last three years living at The Glen in Queensbury where she made treasured friendships which were such a blessing during this final chapter of her life.
She was predeceased by her husband, Floyd W. Snyder, Jr. of 43 years in 1995, her companion of 20 years Robert Card in 2018 and her son-in-law James Brown in 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Wendy (Dr. William Blazak) Brown of Fort Pierce, FL, Tammy (Billy) Allen of Fort Edward, NY, Bill (Lury) Snyder of Alexandria, VA; her six grandchildren: Lindsey (Derek) Twohig of Eliot, ME, Carleigh (Evan Culver) Warfield of Shrewsbury, VT, Emily (Leo) Chaplin of South Glens Falls, NY, Jesse (Mandi Deluccy) Allen of Rosendale, NY, Johnathan (Haley) Snyder of Baltimore, MD, Douglas (Kate) Snyder currently stationed at Fort Drum, NY; and her eight great-grandchildren; and three nephews.
Memorial visitation at the Bates & Anderson-Redmond & Keeler Funeral Home will be Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Mellenville Union Cemetery.
