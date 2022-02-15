Nov. 17, 1940—Feb. 12, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Arden “Art” H. Joiner, 81, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, February 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

Born November 17, 1940, he was the son of the late Alexander and Ruby Joiner. He was the fifth of eight children.

Arden dropped out of high school at the age of 16 and then lied about his age to get a job at a local mill. He was married at the age of 17 and became a father at the age of 18. He married again and at the age of 22 became a father to seven more children. His children meant the world to him. He lost his wife, Katherine, October of 2012, two weeks before their 50th wedding anniversary.

Arden earned his GED 30 years after leaving high school. He then attended A.C.C. and earned several credits. Arden mastered many trades and built many houses in the Glens Falls and Saratoga area.

After their children were on their own, Arden and Katherine moved to Manteno, IL where Arden worked at a builder. He loved being a father and grandfather. Arden loved a good fight if anyone messed with his family.

In addition to his parents, and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Claude; his sisters, Cara, Nellie, Alice, and Nina; as well as four of his sons, George, Frank, John and Smokey.

Survivors include his son, Richard; his three daughters: Debbie Fuller, Charlene Lee-Bishop and Kathy Rose; his partner, Patty Coles; his brother Bernard Joiner; a sister, Sue; as well as many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Arden spent the last of his years working with the developmentally and intellectually disabled, which he referred to as his second family. He was very close to his people he served, his co-workers and office personnel.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 18, 2022 at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

