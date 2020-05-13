× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

May 11, 1952 — May 10, 2020

GLENS FALLS — Antonio “Tony” Cabelo, age 67, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side, in Glens Falls Hospital on May 10, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer.

Tony was born on May 11, 1952, in Newark, New Jersey to Adelaide Esteves and the late Manuel Cabelo. Tony owned and operated A.S.A.P. Transportation in Parsippany, New Jersey until his retirement. After visiting Lake George and the surrounding areas fishing and vacationing, he fell in love with and moved to Lake Luzerne in the early 1990s. Tony enjoyed fishing, target shooting, classic automobiles, framing limited edition prints, and his dogs: Ben, Rose, and George.

Tony will be welcomed into heaven by his beloved father: Manuel, brother: Manuel Cabelo and sister: Irene Vitabile.

Tony is survived by his beloved mother, Adelaide; his loving wife, Lonnoria Cabelo; his son, Richard of North Caldwell, New Jersey; his two stepchildren: Dawn Moraski of Germantown, Maryland and Ronald Moraski of Tafton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren: Nicholas, Dean, Brandan, Reid, Christopher, Tyler and Major; as well as nieces and nephews.