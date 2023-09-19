May 11, 1930—June 10, 2023

POUGHKEEPSIE/SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Antonio “Anthony” G. Spizzo, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at the Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born May 11, 1930 in Whitehall, NY, he was the son of the late John and Filomena (Soriano) Spiezio.

Anthony proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1947-1951 during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Corporal.

Upon his return home, he married his wife Loretta at Our Lady of Angels in Whitehall, NY on September 7, 1952. She passed away in 2015.

Anthony was employed as a staff attendant at the Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Upon his retirement in 1985 he also operated a produce business in Venice, FL.

Anthony was an avid Mets fan and enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing cards, cooking, bowling, watching westerns on TV, and being with his friends and family. He often visited his brother John and wife Beverly, and greatly enjoyed visits with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a member of the VFW, the DAV, bowling leagues, the Moreau Senior Club, and coached Little League, as well as playing on the Hudson River Baseball League.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Anthony is predeceased by his brother, Vincent Spiezio, his brother, John Spizzo and wife, Beverly, his sister, Madeline, and his grandson-in-law, Michael O’Connor.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Darlene Plavchak (David); his son, Vincent Spizzo; his daughter, Linda Karpowich (Paul); his grandchildren: Cristine O’Connor, Allison Smith (Kevin), Michelle Plavchak, Sarah McGrath (Michael), Joseph Spizzo (Melissa), Thomas Spizzo, Victoria Villahermosa (Michael), Nicole Spizzo, Michael Karpowich, Justin Karpowich, Paul Karpowich (Ashley), and Jenni Karpowich; his great-grandchildren: Owen O’Connor, Lucas O’Connor, Sophie O’Connor, Hannah O’Connor, Emma Smith, Andrew Smith, Brynlee Bush, Ethan Villahermosa, and Oliver Spizzo. He is also survived by many cousins, two nieces and two nephews.

In addition, Anthony is survived by his loving companion Jackie Russo. He is also survived by his friend, Joe who shared many years of friendship and many rounds of pinochle with Anthony.

The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Lutheran Care Center of Poughkeepsie and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023, at the St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating.

Rite of Committal with military honors will follow Mass at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY.

To view Anthony’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.