Anthony "Tony" Stephen Cottone

Anthony "Tony" Cottone

Dec. 13, 1982 - Sept. 5, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Anthony "Tony" Cottone, 38, passed away at home on September 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Tony fought an 11-year battle with a brain tumor. Born in Glens Falls, December 13, 1982, the son of Frank (Becky) Cottone of Fort Ann and Lynne (Dean) O'Dell Herriman of Queensbury, he graduated from Fort Ann and Siena College.

Tony loved watching football with family. You could often hear him cheering on the Baltimore Ravens. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed.

Tony cherished every moment spent with his children and was always happiest when they were by his side.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Doris Cottone, grandfather, Joseph R. O'Dell, aunt Judy Cottone, uncle Bob Homan and cousin Steve Bodner.