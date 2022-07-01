Anthony "Tony" Ross, Jr.

July 26, 1960 - June 29, 2022

WARRENSBURG — Anthony "Tony" Ross, Jr., 61, of Warrensburg passed away peacefully on June 29, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born July 26, 1960, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony Ross, Sr. and the late Frances E. and Wendell Baker.

Tony was a graduate of South High.

On July 26, 1992, he married Cheryl Euber in South Glens Falls.

For many years, Tony worked throughout the area for himself and several contractors, installing drywall.

He enjoyed camping and fishing with his brother, Mark, snowmobiling, four wheeling, riding his motorcycle and most importantly spending time with his family. Tony made many cherished memories with his children, taking them to the river to swim, going on bike rides, and sitting down every night for a family dinner at the table, followed by watching the Simpsons and Seinfeld. He was the best caretaker to his wife, children and his mother-in-law, Mary.

Besides his parents and stepfather, Tony was predeceased by his brother, Mark Comstock.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Ross; his children: Timothy (Brady) Ross, Tiffany (Hemant) Kasare, Elizabeth Ross, McKynzie Slingerland, Jacalyn Carson, Jessica (Ryan) Carson; his grandchildren: Andrew, Kaylee and Amaya; his sisters: Gail (Patrick) Farrell, Joyce Roselle, Rose (Charles) Perry, Cathy Bishop and Fran Skellie; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Per Tony's request, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will take place at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Love, Dr. Burns and the staff at Irongate, as well as the staff at Glens Falls Hospital who provided care to Tony, especially the doctors and nurses of the ICU.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.