Sept. 12, 1953 — May 29, 2020
GALWAY — Anthony (Tony) Pirrone Jr., 66, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Schenectady on Sept. 12, 1953 to the late Anthony Pirrone Sr. and Gloria Angela Corbo.
Following his graduation from Mount Pleasant High school, Tony got his first job with General Electric. After learning the engineering trade, he ventured out on his own and started Applied Computer Technology in Clifton Park.
Tony was a generous man who shared his skills, insights and caring heart with his family, friends and his rescue horses. He had a great passion for music, singing and horses.
He will be forever missed by his children, Tonya Pirrone, Nicole Duke, Anthony Pirrone III, Anthony Allen and his wife, Alicia; his son-in-law, Jason Duke; his siblings, JoAnn Pirrone, Aline Pirrone and husband, Jeff Purdy, Matthew Pirrone and his wife, Elaine, Edward Pirrone and his wife, Lori Ann; his grandchildren, Austin Bellefeuille, Sarah Bellefeuille, Jason Duke, Madison Duke, Jacob Carpenter; his special friend, Diane Fronhofer; and several nieces and nephews.
Family service was privately held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Tony’s name to the Double H Ranch at doublehranch.org or Little Brook Farm at littlebrookfarmsanctuary.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.