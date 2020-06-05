× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 12, 1953 — May 29, 2020

GALWAY — Anthony (Tony) Pirrone Jr., 66, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born in Schenectady on Sept. 12, 1953 to the late Anthony Pirrone Sr. and Gloria Angela Corbo.

Following his graduation from Mount Pleasant High school, Tony got his first job with General Electric. After learning the engineering trade, he ventured out on his own and started Applied Computer Technology in Clifton Park.

Tony was a generous man who shared his skills, insights and caring heart with his family, friends and his rescue horses. He had a great passion for music, singing and horses.

He will be forever missed by his children, Tonya Pirrone, Nicole Duke, Anthony Pirrone III, Anthony Allen and his wife, Alicia; his son-in-law, Jason Duke; his siblings, JoAnn Pirrone, Aline Pirrone and husband, Jeff Purdy, Matthew Pirrone and his wife, Elaine, Edward Pirrone and his wife, Lori Ann; his grandchildren, Austin Bellefeuille, Sarah Bellefeuille, Jason Duke, Madison Duke, Jacob Carpenter; his special friend, Diane Fronhofer; and several nieces and nephews.

Family service was privately held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Glenville. A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Tony’s name to the Double H Ranch at doublehranch.org or Little Brook Farm at littlebrookfarmsanctuary.org.