Anthony "Tony" Luke Chabarek

March 10, 1951 - Sept. 1, 2021

CHESTERTOWN — Anthony "Tony" Luke Chabarek, 70, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born March 10, 1951 in Brooklyn he was the second of four sons of the late Alfred and Marie (Vicidomina) Chabarek.

Tony was a graduate of Farmingdale High School on Long Island and a graduate of New York University, where he became a lifelong member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, and earned a Master's Degree from SUNY Albany.

Tony was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a hard worker who loved the outdoors, especially skiing at Gore Mountain. Known for his dry wit and his love for telling corny jokes, he was loved deeply by family and friends, and will be greatly missed, but will always be held dearly in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Regina (Wright) Chabarek of Chestertown; one daughter Kathryn (Felix Olasagasti) Chabarek of Spain; one son Joseph (Heather) Chabarek; and grandchildren: Ethan and Alexander Chabarek of WI; three brothers: Michael (Miriam) Chabarek of Morganville, NJ, Peter (Willow Rose) Chabarek of Eugene, OR and Paul (Diane) Chabarek of Parkland, FL.