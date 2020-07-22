HADLEY — Anthony “Tony” Joseph Panettieri, 88, previously of Hadley and New Fairfield, Connecticut, peacefully passed away Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh with loving family by his side.

Born on December 18, 1931 in Mount Vernon, he was the son of Lucia Ciolino and Bartolo Panettieri.

Tony was a graduate of A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon. He served in the National Guard and was a meat manager for many years at Shopwell in Rye, New York.

On April 22, 1956, he married Margaret VanRomondt at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Mount Vernon.

Tony was dedicated to his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, snowmobiling, and ATV- riding. Tony had an impeccable work ethic. He took pride in all his work and was an exceptional craftsman and handyman.

Tony was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (VanRomondt) Panettieri; his daughter, Linda Matthews; his mother, Lucia (Ciolino) Panettieri; his father, Bartolo Panettieri; as well as his brother, Robert Panettieri.