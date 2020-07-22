HADLEY — Anthony “Tony” Joseph Panettieri, 88, previously of Hadley and New Fairfield, Connecticut, peacefully passed away Monday morning, July 20, 2020, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh with loving family by his side.
Born on December 18, 1931 in Mount Vernon, he was the son of Lucia Ciolino and Bartolo Panettieri.
Tony was a graduate of A.B. Davis High School in Mount Vernon. He served in the National Guard and was a meat manager for many years at Shopwell in Rye, New York.
On April 22, 1956, he married Margaret VanRomondt at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Mount Vernon.
Tony was dedicated to his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, snowmobiling, and ATV- riding. Tony had an impeccable work ethic. He took pride in all his work and was an exceptional craftsman and handyman.
Tony was predeceased by his wife, Margaret (VanRomondt) Panettieri; his daughter, Linda Matthews; his mother, Lucia (Ciolino) Panettieri; his father, Bartolo Panettieri; as well as his brother, Robert Panettieri.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa Gatto, and her husband, Joseph, of Montgomery; his sister-in-law, Katherine “Murph” Fazio, and her husband, Jack, of Lake Luzerne; brother-in-law, Lawrence VanRomondt of Lake Luzerne; three grandchildren, Christine Johnson of Georgia, Colleen Johnson of New York, and Natalie Gatto of New York; three great-grandchildren: Eddie Wait, Toni Wait, and Aiden Johnson; and his nieces and nephews, Amy K. Fazio of Fishkill, Michael Fazio of Lake Luzerne, Rick Fazio of Waterford, Larry VanRomondt Jr. of Arizona, Jodi VanRomondt of Nevada, and Cynthia Panettieri of Arizona.
Mass will be held on Saturday July 25 at 11 a.m. at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 323 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne N.Y.
Burial will follow the mass at Day Center Cemetery, North Shore Rd., Day.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anthony can be made to either the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence at hospiceoforange.com or the Dementia Society of America, which can be found at www.dementiasociety.org.
Thank you to the support of family and friends, and to the compassionate care of the nurses and staff at Kaplan Family Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
